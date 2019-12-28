SUNBURY — The closing UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury received recognition by the College of American Pathologists for its laboratory services, according to a release from UPMC Susquehanna on Friday.
Laboratories at UPMC Susquehanna were awarded accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) following rigorous, on-site inspections. UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury and UPMC Susquehanna Lock Haven, both formerly accredited by The Joint Commission, received notice of accreditation by the CAP for the first time. UPMC Susquehanna Muncy and UPMC Williamsport Regional Medical Center received notice of reaccreditation as well.
UPMC Susquehanna in early December announced that the city hospital in Sunbury was closing by March 2020.
UPMC Susquehanna’s laboratories are part of a network of more than 7,700 CAP-accredited medical facilities worldwide. During the CAP accreditation process, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also consider laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, safety program and record, and overall laboratory management.
“We are gratified that our laboratories have been recognized with accreditation by the CAP,” said Jamie Adam, MD, medical director, Laboratory Services, UPMC Susquehanna. “Our laboratory teams work diligently to provide accurate results in a timely manner while meeting or exceeding all regulatory requirements. These accreditations provide patients assurance of the high-quality testing that they expect. This recognition was only possible through the effective teamwork of our dedicated staff.”
Adam said the CAP accreditation process provides an independent in-depth peer review of all processes and is an integral part of ensuring that they are meeting goals for quality and consistency.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER