The United Nations Arts Ambassador Ibiyinka Alao will host an art workshop at the Lewisburg Children's Museum (LCM) next week.
Alao will host Firefly Supernova: Art Workshop and Experience from 4-5 p.m. on Sept. 10. This experience is supported in part by the National Science Foundation and is free to participants. Those interested in attending must RSVP; a waitlist is available.
“We are so excited to welcome Ibiyinka to the LCM,” says LCM Education Director Lindsey Walter. “We hope that children and families use this opportunity to enjoy and examine the beauty of the world where nature and art collide.”
The workshop is in collaboration with Bucknell University scientists Sarah Lower and Douglas Collins and children will explore the fascinating world of fireflies, bioluminescence and light and shadow.
"With this program, we hope to bring participants together through a shared wonder and love for fireflies,” said Lower, a professor of biology at Bucknell. “We look forward to it as the beginning of a multi-year partnership to connect and inspire that integrates perspectives from firefly science and art."
During the program, children will also make a painting and enjoy a visual ‘firefly experience’ of artwork arranged by the artist himself.
Ibiyinka is an artist, ambassador, filmmaker, architect, musical theater composer and author who won first place in the United Nations Population Fund’s International Art Competition. As a little boy growing up in Nigeria, he enjoyed catching fireflies and looking up at stars, which inspires his work. His Fireflies painting “Eternity in our Hearts” is the inspiration for the 2016 award winning children’s book “Ibi’s Fireflies” published by Scholastic.
“My hope is that at the end of this program at LCM,” says Ibiyinka, “children and families who participate will be inspired to go home and share the beauty of bioluminescence with others, and like fireflies, shine their own lights a little brighter, so that they can be true beacons of love in their communities and on this wonderful planet."
“We are really grateful for the continued partnership with Bucknell which enables us to make these really unique experiences possible in our community,” adds Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director.
The workshop is recommended for children 4 and up and their families and will take place outside in the courtyard, weather permitting. The firefly art experience will take place inside the LCM. Masks required for those 2 years and older.