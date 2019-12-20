SUNBURY — A single mom of two, struggling to find a job turned to the Needy Family Fund for the first time this holiday season.
Mara Garcia, 36, said she has been trying to find work cleaning houses and her mother, who is retired and lives in the area, has been trying to help her. Garcia answered questions through her mother, who served as an interpreter.
“It’s very hard for me," Garcia said. "I have no job.”
Garcia has a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son. She said both children are looking for new clothes this Christmas. Fortunately, she said, Garcia and her children will be spending Christmas with her mom.
She first heard about the Needy Family Fund through a friend and said she is grateful for the help. She received clothing at the Salvation Army distribution held Wednesday in Sunbury, she said.
Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $3 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.
This year's goal is $100,000. Today's total is $105,675 thanks to $50,000 from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation; $200 from Anna Stover; $25 from Lottie Sheesley, of Millmont; $100 to Daniel Shimko, of Elsyburg; $20 from Rosemarie Astick, of Middleburg; $100 from Craig and Sally Rothermel, of Mifflinburg; $100 from Marie Lytle, of Sunbury; $30 from Betty Savidge, of Selinsgrove; $100 from William Bohner, of Herndon; $50 from DEan Williard, of Herndon; $200 from Dean Paul, of Northumberland; $153.84 from Stephen and Deborah Dagle; $102.56 from Gerry and Michele Runyan; $51.28 from William Goodenow; and $500 from Tom and Liz Mertz. There were also $1,402.56 in anonymous donations.
Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.