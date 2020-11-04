Union County Republican Committee leaders joined a legal petition seeking a Commonwealth Court preliminary injunction to halt elections officials from “curing” faulty absentee and mail-in ballots.
County election officials chose to allow election observers the opportunity to contact voters who submitted “naked” mail-in ballots and direct them on how to submit a provisional ballot in person at their respective precincts. “Naked” ballots are automatically voided because they were sent without a secrecy envelope.
Kim Zerbe, a staffer with Union County’s elections office, said 39 “naked” ballots were received with just one voter opting to submit a provisional ballot.
The practice occurred elsewhere in Pennsylvania, spurring a challenge by U.S. House candidates Joseph D. Hamm and Mike Kelly. Hamm, a Republican, seeks the 84th Legislative District seat, once held by Garth Everett who chose not to pursue another term. Carolyn Conner and William Allred, chair and vice chair of the county Republicans, respectively, joined the legal petition to challenge the ballot curing.
The 84th mostly consists of Lycoming County municipalities but also includes Greg and White Deer township in Union County. Hamm defeated Democrat Amanda Waldman, according to unofficial returns from Tuesday night. Kelly is running for re-election in the 16th Congressional District and also won, unofficial returns show.
Kathy Boockvar, in her official capacity as the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, is the petition’s defendant.
The petitioners allege Boockvar improperly issued "extraordinary instructions" to county election officials on Monday, the day before the general election. Her directive addressed mail-in and absentee ballots that were set aside during the pre-canvassing of such votes on Election Day, the GOP complainants contend.
They claim Boockvar told election officials they should communicate with voters whose ballots have errors via party and candidate representatives to let the voters know about the ballot problems so the voters can cast new provisional ballots.
Hamm and Kelly contend that directive violates a section of the Election Code that bars participants in a pre-canvassing of ballots from disclosing any information whatsoever about what occurred during the process before the polls close.
