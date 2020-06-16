Union County Commissioners by a 2-1 vote adopted “ceremonial resolution” declaring support of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Commissioners Preston Boop and Jeff Reber, both Republicans, voted in favor. Commissioner Stacy Richards, a Democrat, dissented.
Resolution 11 of 2020 declares Union County as a Second Amendment Dedicated County. It doesn’t create any mandates since a resolution is ceremonial in nature. However, it does state commissioners won’t “expend funds for the purpose of enforcing laws or ordinances adjudicated to be illegal or unconstitutional.”
The county funds the Sheriff’s Office but doesn’t provide funding to municipal or state police departments.
The vote caps an effort by local gun rights advocates to have Union County government and each of the 14 municipalities within the county become Second Amendment sanctuaries and adopt ordinances. They sought local laws outlawing the use of municipal resources to enforce state or federal gun laws deemed restrictive and in violation of the Constitution.
Five municipalities adopted ordinances, which are local laws: Gregg, Lewis, Limestone and Buffalo townships along with Hartleton Borough. Seven municipalities adopted resolutions like the county’s: East Buffalo, Hartley, Kelly, Union, West Buffalo and White Deer townships and Mifflinburg Borough.
Lewisburg and New Berlin boroughs took no action.
Reber noted the actions by the 12 municipalities, saying they represent more than 80 percent of the county’s total population.
“This is our way as a county to tell our legislators at the state level how the county thinks,” Reber said.
Boop said he was raised as a responsible gun owner. Without specifying legislative proposals, Boop said there are attempts to “pass new and additional gun control laws” at the state level. He also made vague reference to Virginia, which adopted gun control measures to increase background checks and limit handgun purchases. That state saw a massive demonstration earlier this year by gun rights activists against the measures.
“It’s a culture thing and it just appears there’s a chipping-away at the rights that have been guaranteed to us,” Boop said.
Richards opposed the resolution, saying it gives the impression that anyone can decide independently on the validity of laws adopted by state and federal government.
“Our U.S. Constitution, legislators and our courts decide our laws. Anyone who disagrees with these laws can use the court system or the legislature to try to change them. Just deciding we don’t like them and taking matters into our own hands breeds anarchy and makes us less safe, not more safe,” Richards said.
Shawn Waltman, one of the organizers of the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance push, said he anticipated the commissioners would adopt a resolution rather than an ordinance.
“Some of us understand why they went the route they did for legal reasons. All in all, as a whole, we’re happy with the results we did get. It still shows support from the commissioners on the citizens’ rights to bear arms,” Waltman said.
Becky Perez, representing local volunteers with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, reinforced that her group supports the Second Amendment and “reasonable legislation designed to reduce gun violence.” The group opposed the ordinance push.
Perez said the resolution undermines the legislative process, creates confusion on established laws, shouldn’t be a priority for the county board and ultimately, isn’t reflective of what all county residents believe.
“Let’s be honest, this is a political gesture, not a substantive one,” Perez said.