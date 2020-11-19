LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners moved Tuesday to grant permission to the regional economic development group, DRIVE, to access the county’s telecommunications tower in Milton.
DRIVE is leading a $3.2 million project across five counties to extend wireless broadband internet coverage to unserved and underserved areas. Union County’s tower in Milton will be used as part of the developing network, according to Commissioner Jeff Reber.
Satellite dishes will be placed at as many as 20 sites to relay internet service point-to-point in rural areas of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, according to Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of the economic development organization DRIVE — Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO