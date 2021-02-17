LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners approved coronavirus grant funding requests Tuesday totaling $216,862 from municipalities and community service agencies.
The Mifflinburg School District received $97,552 to purchase iPads for students to aid with remote learning. The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency received $40,000 for its assistance program for those needing help to pay rent, mortgage and utility payments.
A combined $58,310 was awarded to Kelly Township for remote learning, Salvation Army assistance program and a Community Action Agency assistance program for such aforementioned needs.
Another $12,000 was allocated for a Union County Housing Authority program, Healthy Hands Healthy Homes. Lewisburg Borough received $9,000 to be used towards its bathroom construction project at Hufnagle Park.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO