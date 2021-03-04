LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners approved the temporary relocation of two polling sites for the May 18 primary election.
The East Buffalo 2 polling site will be at the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building, 589 Fairground Road. The usual host site, the Public Library for Union County on Reitz Boulevard, is under renovation.
The Lewisburg 3 polling site will be at the Weis Center on Bucknell University’s campus, the same temporary location as was used in November. The site is usually hosted at Bucknell’s Larison Hall, however, classes will be in session due to the planned delayed start to the spring semester.
Both the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building and the Weis Center are home to other polling sites: East Buffalo 1 and East Buffalo 4, respectively. Signage will direct voters from their respective districts where to go once inside the buildings and the voting machines for the precincts will be separated.
