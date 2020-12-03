LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners on Tuesday adopted a tentative budget plan for 2021 which won’t increase property taxes.
The county’s general fund, its main operating fund, is estimated to total $20,335,161. Revenue is projected to fall 2.7% with expenses rising by 5%, according to Finance Director Jeff McClintock.
The tentative budget includes a 1% cost of living increase for county employees. Health insurance is estimated to increase by 8.5%. Major capital projects planned for 2021 are new roof and HVAC work at the courthouse estimated at $120,000, software in the prothonotary’s office at $214,000 and HVAC and ductwork at the county’s Government Center at $120,000.
Final adoption of the budget is slated for Dec. 29.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO