LEWISBURG — A woman who set fire to her apartment in New Berlin last June was set to be sentenced in her arson case when the judge called an audible.
Rather than issue a sentence on the felony arson count to which Haley Boney pleaded guilty, Union County President Judge Michael Hudock recommended Haley Boney explore the option of treatment court.
Mental Health Court is the newest option in the award-winning treatment court system operated jointly in Union and Snyder counties. Its first entrant was accepted into the program Wednesday. Boney’s application is pending.
Like Drug Court and DUI Court, Mental Health Court aims to reduce recidivism among its participants through an intensive program of evaluation, treatment and frequent compliance monitoring, according to Steven Diehl, adult probation officer and treatment court coordinator.
Where the treatment program diverges is the type of offenders accepted: those with co-occurring substance abuse issues, behavioral health disorders and mental illnesses.
“We are really focused on the individuals who have a specific serious mental health diagnosis,” Diehl said.
The Union-Snyder judicial district contracted with CMSU Services’ Mental Health Unit. CMSU will provide inpatient treatment, when necessary, along with psychological rehabilitation, intensive outpatient counseling and medical management, Diehl said. The courts will handle supervision and compliance issues.
“This partnership is creating new referrals to mental health services and a better working relationship between them and the courts to increase attendance and decrease criminal behaviors,” Diehl said.
State police arrested Boney days after she lit a blanket on fire inside her apartment and walked a bag of garbage outside, leaving her infant daughter alone in a crib while flames spread in another room, according to arrest papers.
Boney returned, grabbed her daughter, alerted neighbors and called 911, arrest papers state.
A fire investigator at the time estimated damages to the Vine Street apartment exceeded $5,000. Troopers said Boney risked the safety and lives of her daughter and that of four other tenants home at the time as well as firefighters dispatched to extinguish the blaze.
Boney made no excuses in court. She confessed to lighting the fire. She apologized to the hurt she caused her husband and in explaining that the couple is attempting to regain full custody of their two children. She told Hudock of the counseling she’s already undergone.
“I lost it that day. I was going through depression, post-partum,” Boney told Hudock.
Boney told Hudock she sought mental health treatment the night of the fire and after turning herself over to police, received an additional 18 days on inpatient treatment. She said she’s continued counseling in the months since.
Public Defender Steve Buttorf said his client suffered seizures, blackouts and an aneurysm.
“I don’t think more jail time will do any good,” Buttorf told Hudock.
The judge agreed. He suggested Mental Health Court, a suggestion supported by District Attorney Pete Johnson. Boney agreed and her case is continued pending acceptance into the program.
“If there’s any big adjustment, it’s the constant monitoring for your treatment,” Hudock told her.
After the hearing ended, Hudock said Mental Health Court fills a gap in the treatment court program.
“We really didn’t have a program totally appropriate for people dealing with mental health issues,” Hudock said.