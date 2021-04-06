The multinational company behind a proposed solar energy project in Limestone Township assured Union County Commissioners on Tuesday that the project would have a minimal disturbance of farmland, which would be returned to a natural state when the equipment’s lifespan expires in about 30 years.
Pattern Energy, headquartered in San Francisco, seeks lease agreements to access about 800 acres of privately owned land, according to company representatives Donnie Johnson and Ian Evans.
Of that, Evans estimated about 100 acres would be developed for a solar energy farm — the rest represents the remainder of the property owners’ respective parcels — that would generate about 80 megawatts of energy for the multi-state PJM energy grid.
That’s enough energy to power about 15,000 homes, according to a company website on the proposed project, www.limestonesolar.com.
Johnson said construction could begin as early as the end of 2021 with commercial energy production beginning by the end of 2022.
Evans told Commissioner Stacy Richards that lease negotiations are active and that not all targeted parcels have been secured. Because of that, he wouldn’t specifically say where the parcels are located. The company is not a utility firm and doesn’t have powers of eminent domain, he added.
“In Union County, a lot of our economy is agricultural- and tourism-based,” Richards said. “Have you thought of looking at land that is not agricultural and is also not forested?”
“We don’t want to clear trees,” Evans replied, explaining that agricultural land is ideal and targeted for use because it is open and largely flat. The sites sought are also determined based on location to a transmission line, he said.
Solar panels, set on poles and driven into the ground, would be interconnected with cables set in underground trenches and tied into the electrical grid with an overhead line. The land beneath the panels would be planted with vegetation to stabilize the soil.
Johnson estimated more than 100 temporary construction jobs would result from the project: heavy equipment operators, electricians and laborers among other contractors. An undisclosed amount of permanent “good-paying” maintenance jobs would also result to take care of the project site.
“For the construction phase, we work to hire as local as possible,” Johnson said, adding that workers would be recruited through local job fairs and referrals from area trade schools.
Unless lease agreements are renewed and solar panels and related infrastructure are replaced, the project would expire in about 30 years. Both representatives expressed that the company is contractually bound to the lease-holders to clear the land and restore it to a natural state.
That would largely consist of clearing the land of solar panels, removing cables and the chainlink fencing that would surround the panels. Based on the property owner’s wishes, they would remove or leave behind gravel access roads and add fresh topsoil.
Shanon Stamm of the Union County Conservation District asked about grading and clearing the land, with Evans saying that’s something the company attempts to avoid. Because the panels are on poles and don’t need cement foundations, they can be installed on slight slopes. He said some areas may need flattening or fill.
Cindy Kahley, also of the conservation district, said farm fields are often treated with chemicals to prevent weeds and the like from growing, which could make it difficult for the stabilizing vegetation to take hold. She expressed concerns about the potential runoff of stormwater onto neighboring lands.
Evans said topsoil restoration is negotiated with the property owners. Due diligence will be paid to ensure stabilization, he said. The project will require related environmental permitting from local, state and federal agencies. There is no zoning in Limestone Township, however, that would regulate the site’s construction.
Evans told Richards that the project was under review with PJM but wasn’t certain where that process stood. He added that Pattern is still attempting to acquire lease agreements with the hope of keeping the entire project area in Limestone Township.