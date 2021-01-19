Union County Commissioners expressed support for election reforms including opening, preparing and setting a deadline for mail-in and absentee ballots all before in-person voting on Election Day.
Election reforms were identified as the top legislative priority developed from the annual meeting of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP), which seeks to advocate for issues across all 67 counties.
“That’s a big one,” Commissioner Jeff Reber said Tuesday during the commissioners' meeting of allowing pre-canvassing of vote-by-mail ballots. “Pre-canvassing would have been a huge benefit in the general election."
Commissioner Stacy Richards said she was in “lock-step” with allowing pre-canvassing. She didn’t expressly say she supported a suggested cut-off date of mail ballots 15 days prior to an election, as suggested by CCAP, but said a deadline days before polls open is needed.
Commissioner Chairman Preston Boop said board members “certainly do support some upgrades or adjustments of the things we learned through the election.”
The General Assembly adopted no-excuse mail-in voting for the 2020 election cycle, the use of which surged beyond expectations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Election officials struggled in parts of the state to balance opening, preparing and counting vote-by-mail ballots while also overseeing in-person operations, particularly in the general election. Mail-in ballots were due three days after the polls closed under a ruling by the state Supreme Court.
“Counties are renewing their call to allow pre-canvassing — that is, opening and preparing mail-in and absentee ballots — to begin prior to Election Day. This would allow counties to focus on administering an in-person election on Election Day, improving workload management and allowing results to be available much more efficiently,” CCAP stated in a press release.
“Additionally, moving the deadline for mail-in ballot applications back to 15 days will benefit voters by providing more time for the ballot to be able to get from the county to the voter and back again through the mail. This would create less stress and uncertainty for voters and is the best opportunity to enfranchise mail-in voters.”
Boop said that additional CCAP legislative priorities include broadband internet expansion, addressing crises in emergency medical services, and boosting funding for human services and community based mental health systems.