LEWISBURG — Two additional businesses — Silver Moon Antiques and Route 15 Flea Market, Shopping Center and Lewisburg Antiques — were each approved for $15,000 grants through the Union County CARES Small Business and Nonprofit Assistance program.
These businesses were among a handful of applicants whose applications were under further review. The program is now closed.
The commissioners approved 210 businesses and nonprofit entities total for more than $2.5 million in emergency pandemic grants meant to offset economic losses.
The funds aren’t loans and don’t need to be repaid. Individual awards were capped at $15,000. The money comes from about $4 million provided to the county through the federal CARES Act.
Union County’s program was administered in coordination with the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO