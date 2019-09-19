LEWISBURG — Union County voters will cast ballots on brand new machines in the upcoming election, and those machines will be set up for demonstrations Tuesday night across 11 locations.
The demonstrations will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg, along with 10 different polling sites. Voters can visit and fill out a sample ballot to get used to the new machines and the new process to cast a vote.
The demonstration is held in conjunction with the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area.
The new machines incorporate a tablet and printer along with a separate scanner. The tablets are touchscreen and function the same as devices like an iPad or smartphone.
Kim Zerbe, Elections and Voter Registration staffer, said she was initially nervous about the new machines. A simple test eased her anxieties, she said.
“Once we got them and had our first hands-on, it was easy-peasy. It was great. It was very similar to what we had so the general public shouldn’t have a problem,” Zerbe said.
The county purchased 105 machines to outfit its 27 polling sites. The new machines will be in place for the general election on Nov. 5.
The Wolf Administration decertified all voting machines across the state, requiring the purchase of new systems with a verifiable paper trail beginning in 2020. It’s a settlement of a lawsuit brought by Green Party candidate Jill Stein in 2016, who sought a recount in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Four in five Pennsylvania voters use machines that lack an auditable paper trail, according to The Associated Press.
The polling sites for Tuesday’s demonstrations are: East Buffalo Township Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg; White Deer Township Building, 2191 Creek Road, New Columbia; Kelly Township Building, 551 Zeigler Road, Lewisburg; New Berlin Community Center, 318 Vine St., New Berlin; Limestone Township Municipal Building, 3840 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg; Lewis Township Municipal Building, 116 Maple Street, Millmont; Hartley Township Municipal Building, 1845 State Route 235, Laurelton; Mifflinburg Area High School, 75 Market St., Mifflinburg; Buffalo Township Municipal Building, 2115 Strickler Road, Mifflinburg; McCann Business School, 7475 West Branch Highway, Lewisburg.
The League will host additional demonstrations: 7:30 a.m. Friday, Chamber of Commerce Legislative Day event at Country Cupboard, Route 15, Lewisburg; 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg; 12:30-3 p.m. Oct. 4, West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, West End Library, Laurelton; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30, Union County Library, 255 Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
“The new machines are certainly something we want to ensure people understand. This is the kind of initiative we’re undertaking as a service to the citizens,” Teri MacBride, president of the Lewisburg League of Women Voters, said.
Expensive, secure
Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a bond issue of up to $90 million to reimburse each county for 60 percent of their cost.
Greg Katherman, chief election coordinator and registrar, estimated the total cost of the machines at $485,000. He said after the state’s reimbursement and another $39,000 from the federal government, the machines would cost Union County taxpayers about $155,000.
Katherman said the electronic ballot-marking devices are more secure and less prone to error than a simple paper-ballot system, which also is allowed.
“It is more expensive, there’s no question that it is,” Katherman said. “It eliminates a lot of errors that you could view on a paper ballot.”
“You can’t over-vote on this machine. There are no unclear marks, you can’t do it,” Katherman said.
Election workers will escort voters to the machine and scan a QR code to load the ballot. Gone are the programmed access cards.
Voters will use the touchscreen to select candidates and, ultimately, print a ballot right next to the screen. A word of caution: don’t leave the polling station with the printed ballot.
The printed ballot must be walked to a nearby scanner and physically entered into the machine. The scanning machine, not the touchscreen, records the vote.
“That’s the big difference,” Katherman said.
If the paper ballot isn’t scanned, the vote isn’t recorded, Katherman said.
Once the paper ballot is entered into the scanner, the voter’s job is done. The paper drops into a large, locked container accessible only by election staff. The paper record exists in the event a vote must be checked or a race’s results counted manually.
“There will be someone there making sure they scan their ballot before they leave. That is not your receipt,” Katherman said.