LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will host demonstrations of Union County’s new voting machines at the following locations:
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg;
12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 4 at West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton;
Noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Riverwoods, Creative Arts Room, 15 Ridgecrest Circle, Lewisburg;
5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at West End Library, Laurelton;
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Union County Library, 255 Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO