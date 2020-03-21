Union County Commissioners shut down county offices in Mifflinburg and at the Resource Center on Hafer Road in Lewisburg due to the COVID-19 virus emergency, Commissioner Chairman Preston Boop announced.
Those locations are locked to the public.
There's limited staff at both the county courthouse and the government center, both in Lewisburg, however, the public is not permitted beyond the lobby in either of those locations.
Drop boxes are available at the courthouse for the public to drop-off materials for tax collection and the Prothonotary's office, Commissioner Jeff Reber noted.
“Essential staff are onsite and working remotely. They will be handling the needs of the public via telephone, US postal service and by email,” Commissioner Stacy Richards said.
President Judge Michael Hudock said adjustments to the county court's operations and schedule "will be shared with affected parties and, as appropriate, with the public at large."
These actions by the Union County Commissioners are subject to change based on the protocols set forth by the Governor of Pennsylvania or the President of the United States. Please refer to the County’s website for updates and contact information to call specific departments with questions. https://www.unioncountypa.org/