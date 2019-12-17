LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners held the line on taxes for the 2020 operating budget.
Board Chair Preston Boop and commissioners John Mathias and John Showers voted unanimously Monday to adopt a budget balanced at $19,364,637. The tax levy remains 5.56 mills, meaning property owners pay $556 on each $100,000 of assessed value on real estate.
Jeffrey McClintock, finance director, said the final budget increased by $334,000 since the preliminary version was adopted last month. Among the reasons he cited were the addition of two towers for the broadband internet project pending in Union County, $188,000 in wage increases that included the addition of two new positions and a $273,000 jump in medical insurance.
The final 2020 budget is, however, about $74,000 less than the 2019 budget. It’s available for review under the What’s Happening section of www.unioncountypa.org and in person at the county government center: 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg.
“There’s no millage increase in this budget for the 10th time in the last 11 years,” Mathias said of real estate taxes.
The action is among the final Mathias and Showers will take as commissioners. The pair exit the board formally when commissioners-elect Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards are sworn into office Jan. 6. They’ll join Boop on the three-member board in the new year.
“All three of these guys have been tremendous from the standpoint of educating me,” Reber said during the meeting, noting how the outgoing board worked with the incoming members even in the months before the election was held.
“I couldn’t have said it better,” Richards said.
Mathias, a Republican, served the board since 2009 when he received a two-year appointment to a vacated term. He won elections in 2011 and 2015 but fell short in the 2019 primary.
Showers, a Democrat, has 20 combined years with the board. He was first elected in 1975, re-elected in 1979 and stepped down at the end of 1980 when he won the first of four terms in the House of Representatives serving Union and Snyder counties. Showers returned to the county board as an appointee in 2005 and was elected three more times before announcing his retirement before the 2019 election cycle began.
Paul Herbert Hartman, of the Susquehanna Valley Conservatives, complimented Mathias and Showers for their service. He prompted both men to speak about accomplishments they were proudest of. For Mathias, he said revamping the county government’s financial systems. Showers noted his role in helping preserve public land in the county.
“I think we have that in a real good position now,” Mathias said of the county’s financial systems.
“In the Legislature, you don’t get much accomplished; here with John and Preston, we did,” Showers said.
“We haven’t always agreed but you’ve worked for the betterment of the county,” Hartman told Showers before turning his attention to Mathias. “You sort of prepped for this job all your life and I think you’ve done good work.”
John Mitchell, West End Progressives, and county resident Nancy Steckel, a former elected school board member who often attends public meetings in the Lewisburg area, both joined in thanking the outgoing commissioners. Boop did the same as did Dan McDavitt of the Susquehanna Valley Conservatives, who also presented Mathias and Showers with gift bags including a Conservatives coffee mug.
The commissioners have a scheduled meeting for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the government center. It would be the last official meeting for Mathias and Showers. Showers said he expects the meeting to last a few minutes with no major business conducted.