All three Union County Commissioners wrote a letter requesting Gov. Tom Wolf to move the county into the green phase beginning today.
Sent to the governor Thursday morning, commissioners Preston Boop, Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards said the county meets many of the metrics required to go green. The commissioners expressed that business owners are worried if they don’t reopen soon, their businesses may close permanently.
"Our assessment of the PA Department of Health data is that our positive COVID-19 case numbers over the past 14 days have been well below the 50 cases per 100,000 population, an early metric of flattening the curve. We have maintained a low level of cases since the beginning of the pandemic with one exception related to a single specific area of the county approximately two weeks ago," the commissioners wrote.
The commissioners also cited available capacity at local hospitals, who also have sufficient supplies of PPE, they said.
Lyndsay Kensinger, the governor’s press secretary, said the letter was received and that an announcement would be made today on the next phase of reopening.
“Decisions on moving counties will be data driven and reliant upon quantifiable criteria to drive a targeted, evidence-based, regional approach to reopenings in Pennsylvania,” Kensinger said.
Union County moved into the yellow phase on May 8. The county was not part of the first sets of counties to move green, including 18 that went green on May 29 and 16 more scheduled to go green today.
Last week, all three commissioners expressed surprise that Union County wasn’t moved to green. The commissioners wrote to Wolf about concerns county business owners have voiced in recent weeks.
"We do need our businesses to open. We daily receive messages from businesses that may not survive if not able to reopen immediately," they wrote. "The fear of the unknown is causing great anxiety among businesses and citizens as everyone looks for ways to cope with the upheaval in our lives."
Ellen Ruby, executive director of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP), said Lewisburg businesses still closed in the yellow phase are anxious to reopen.
“I’m in touch with a lot of business owners on a daily basis. They’re doing what they need to do to maintain a safe environment and working as hard as they can to stay in business,” Ruby said. “As a nonprofit here in Pennsylvania, I’m certainly going to abide by whatever the governor decides.”
LDP provided businesses with posters and signage of guidelines for health-safety measures. The nonprofit also provided disposable masks for customers and store employees. Ruby planned to provide sanitization stations, too, but existing demand continues to push back the delivery date. The stations were ordered five weeks ago, she said.