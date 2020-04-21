Union County Commissioners advocated a cautious approach to reopening nonessential businesses Tuesday as Gov. Tom Wolf indicated places with low rates of known coronavirus infections could have “fairly robust” restarts beginning May 8.
With the agreement of Commissioner Jeff Reber, Commissioner Chair Preston Boop said he felt some businesses could reopen now with certain precautions.
“It seems to me employers can in many instances be able to have social distancing and safe practices,” Boop said. “In some cases, that’s not possible.”
“I really think we need to do it as soon as it is practical,” Reber said.
Commissioner Stacy Richards said there remains time to observe developments and study the potential impact of reopening businesses shut down by the governor’s order to mitigate the spread of the virus. Wolf extended his stay-at-home mandate on Monday but on Tuesday, he said such restrictions would be lifted gradually and county by county.
“We’re focused on the health of everybody and we’re focused on not overwhelming the hospitals and frontline staff,” Richards said.
Union County had 29 confirmed positives as of 12 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health. Of the other 66 counties in the state, 42 have more confirmed cases. The county had 23 cases on April 14 and seven cases on April 7.
“There is not one size that fits all. We can start to reopen the state in, I think, some areas (in) a fairly robust way, in other areas less so,” Wolf said during a media call. “If I were in Philadelphia, I probably would not want my government to be saying, ’OK, everything seems to be just perfect right now.'”
More than half of all people who have tested positive for the virus statewide live in Philadelphia and its four suburban counties, according to The Associated Press. Many rural counties, by contrast, have been minimally impacted. Five counties have reported just one or two cases.
The availability of widespread diagnostic testing and the capacity of the health care system would be factored when determining reopening businesses next month, Wolf said.
Boop expressed reluctance in having to determine which businesses would open and which would remain closed should the decision fall on individual counties.
“That would be tough for us to decide who works and who doesn’t work. I don’t know that anybody wants to go down that road,” Boop said.
Chief Clerk Sue Greene said Union County furloughed eight workers since the pandemic began. Three furloughs occurred since the county’s last update April 7.
Reber said the county’s fiscally conservative approach aided in preventing broader furloughs. However, should workloads decrease due to the pandemic, additional furloughs could occur.
The commissioners approved a mutual aid and intergovernmental agreement with nine other counties that belong to the North Central Task Force. Boop said the county’s been a task force member for at least 17-plus years, which represents his tenure on the board of commissioners.