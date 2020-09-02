Union County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve 136 grants totaling $1,671,031.56 to aid county small businesses and nonprofits in recovering from economic losses caused by the pandemic.
Commissioner Jeff Reber said another 20-plus applicants are being reviewed for potential approval. Errors or inconsistencies discovered on their applications kept them off the initial list of recipients. Commissioner Preston Boop said the board hopes to provide additional funding.
A combined 159 applicants requested $2,385,000 when the application period closed last month, Shawn McLaughlin, planning and economic development director, said at the time.
Employers with less than 100 employees and nonprofits registered at 501c3 or 501c19 organizations were eligible. Grant awards were capped at $15,000 for each recipient.
The commissioners credited Central PA Chamber of Commerce, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce with processing the applications. Each organization received $10,000 from the grant-money pool for assisting.
The county dedicated $2.5 million for the local grant program from its $4 million-plus received through the federal CARES Act. The funds aren’t loans and don’t need to be repaid. The money must be allocated and spent by recipients no later than Dec. 30.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO