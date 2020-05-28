Union County Commissioners wait to learn how the state may react to their concerns about a data correction that may have cost the county inclusion among the first to enter the green phase in Pennsylvania’s reopening process.
Commissioners Preston Boop, Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards spoke Thursday with representatives of the governor’s office and the Department of Health. The local officials asked about specific criteria Union County needs to meet to move to green. They also asked for clarification about how the county saw 11 positive cases added to its cumulative count Friday only to see 9 erased the next day.
Richards said the nine cases removed from the county’s count was old data. The 11 cases added in one day last week remain among the total, she said. Confusion occurred because the corrected cases weren’t backdated, she said.
“It’s right for them to make corrections but they shouldn’t make corrections and attribute it to the day they entered it,” Richards said. “We need the science. We need to open up while being and staying safe and for that we need good data. They’re evaluating if we’re ready and they expect to let us know (today).”
Richards shared this comment from the Department of Health on data corrections: "Cases who are initially reported without an address are assigned to a county based on the zip code of the provider who ordered the COVID-19 test. As investigation of the case proceeds, we may get additional information that allows us to reassign the case to the county where they actually live. We are also looking for and deleting duplicate cases on a daily basis. These and other data cleaning activities may result in day-to-day changes in county case counts. The counts displayed today are based on the most recent data we have available to us."
Gov. Tom Wolf has established a pattern of announcing color-coded transitions on Fridays during daily COVID-19 updates. Last week, Wolf announced 18 counties would be the first to move from yellow to green, further loosening government restrictions enacted to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Montour and Snyder counties were included. Union wasn’t.
Boop and Reber both said the state should move Union County into the green immediately.
Reber said there were no definitive answers shared on how Union County can transition into the green. He expects further guidance, however. He said resulting swings from data additions and subsequent corrections cause uncertainty and anxiety and leads to a loss of faith in the data’s accuracy.
“My expectations are that we should be green. If not, we’re going to find a way forward anyway,” Reber said.
Twenty-five municipal officials in Union County co-signed a letter to the editor published Thursday urging the commissioners and district attorney to “allow our businesses and counties to reopen.”
Last week, Boop and Reber agreed they’d consider an independent move. Reached Thursday, Boop volunteered that “the reality is that county commissioners don’t have the authority to unilaterally make that decision.” Boop then put the onus on the governor.
“I’m not sure where we go with this if that doesn’t happen,” Boop said.
Boop said the governor’s stay-at-home order and business closures are “destroying” personal relationships and the sense of community.
“We’ve had friends turned against friends. We’ve had workers turned against employers and employees,” Boop said. “We are increasing the political divide in our communities and those losses of relationships and the (social) distancing is going to be more detrimental, in my thinking, than the virus itself.”