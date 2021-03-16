Union County commissioners expressed concern that utility-grade solar energy projects could gobble up agricultural land, dampen regional tourism and adversely impact the local economy.
Commissioner Stacy Richards said there are at least four pending projects in the advanced review to potentially join the PJM power grid, including an 800-acre site in Limestone Township. PJM offers wholesale electricity to all or parts of 13 states and the District of Columbia.
The flat terrain of farmland and proximity to transmission lines to feed an interstate power grid make parts of Union County and surrounding counties attractive to solar farm developers. Citing information from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, she showed a map stating there were 3 pending projects in PJM’s advanced review in Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties, as well.
Richards said interest spiked in utility-grade developments since the Wolf administration unveiled the Pennsylvania Solar Future Plan in 2017. The plan seeks to reach a 10 percent increase by 2030 of in-state electricity sales that come from in-state solar energy generation.
“It is least expensive for solar developers to develop on already cleared lands, such as agricultural lands. It would cost them less and increase their profits if they develop here,” Richards said.
Richards supports small-scale solar energy projects with direct dividends for local property owners. She called potential large solar developments a “tipping point” for the local economy, saying such projects create short-term job opportunities, send electricity out of state and create profits for companies and executives not based in the area.
Information about solar farm development including about leasing land is available at www.unioncountypa.org.
Commissioner Preston Boop said calling such large developments a “solar farm” is a misnomer. They should instead be called solar industrial sites, he said.
“We have no authority to restrict these kinds of things,” Boop said.
Richards said local ordinance can set certain standards for setbacks and barriers between solar sites and neighboring properties. It’s unclear how effective municipal ordinances can be, she said.
Commissioner Jeff Reber said the tourist economy attracts visitors to Union County and that solar farm development would make it less appealing.
“People don’t want to come and see solar farms. … I certainly don’t want to see any acreage converted into solar farms,” Reber said.
Boop said lease agreements for local farmers struggling to make a living could be enticing. However, he said selling farms to other farmers for agricultural production could be a better route.
“Union County farms are bringing in premium prices,” Boop said.
Union County has an active farmland preservation program that restricts the development of member properties. Boop said the county has more than 40 applications from local farmers to join the program but can only afford to bring on two or three yearly.
“You have to assume I’ll push harder and farther for (farmland) preservation in the county,” Boop said.