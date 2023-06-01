LEWISBURG — The Union County Conservation District will host a meeting open to all farmers and operators from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at The Rail Center, 224 Young Road, Lewisburg.
The intention of this meeting is to introduce operators to newer, regenerative practices that can mainly be implemented on dairy operations, and provide the necessary resources to help get all conservation practices on the ground.
There will also be discussion targeted toward manure handlers and the considerations that must be accounted for before applying manure. This meeting has been approved for 1.5 Certified Manure Hauler/Broker Continuing Education Credits. Any questions should be forwarded to Sadie at 570-524-3868 or sborger@unionco.org.
Financial and other support for this project is provided by the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, Inc. through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.