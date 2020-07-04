Union County Commissioners anticipate receiving more than $4 million in federal coronavirus relief funding and are exploring how to use at least a portion of those funds to expand wireless broadband internet access in the underserved western end of the county.
Current commissioners continue efforts kickstarted by the prior iteration of the board, which budgeted $200,000 devoted to broadband efforts, according to Commissioner Jeff Reber.
Commissioner Stacy Richards said three studies have been performed on expanding access. That could include the construction of new towers, the installation of equipment on existing state-owned towers or a mix of both, according to information shared by all three commissioners. Internet providers would rent space on the towers and install their own equipment.
“We’re primarily focused on the western end of the county which is the area that’s been primarily underserved,” Richards said.
The lack of broadband service was among the reasons Mifflinburg Area offered paper packets for students to pick up, rather than complete lessons online, after schools closed due to the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year.
Areas targeted are the Shamokin Mountain near New Berlin and Jones Mountain in Hartley Township, Richards said. One complication is that the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has a moratorium on tower development in the state forest, she said.
To use the CARES funding, Richards said it must be proven that COVID-19 caused specific disruptions in different “sectors.” Broadband would qualify, she said, since the internet became ever more crucial for distance learning and business. Other potential uses of the funds include loans or grants for business and nonprofit organization recovery, with Richards noting she supports the latter, as well as behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment, economic development and cost recovery to municipalities for handling the outbreak.
The funding could be split up to use for more than one initiative, she said.
Chairman Preston Boop said the board will explore permission to add wireless broadband equipment to existing towers used by state police. He said the board would look to work with Snyder and Northumberland county governments to expand the reach of existing wireless systems.
“It may be necessary for schools to function in the fall and businesses to continue to function,” Boop said, noting the complications posed by COVID-19 and the possibility of a second wave disrupting the resumption of school in the fall.
“I think we should put a significant amount of money towards broadband,” Boop said.
Reber said the board’s had preliminary discussions with a telecommunications contractor he didn’t identify because there is no contract with the firm. According to Reber, the company said it would be feasible to build out existing wireless broadband technology by the end of the year.
There’s a Dec. 30 deadline to spend the CARES Act funds, the commissioners said.
“It has to be aggressive,” Reber said of building out the broadband capability, “and if it’s going to happen it has to happen soon but it does seem feasible.”