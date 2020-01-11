MIFFLINBURG — Penn State Extension will host the Union County Crops Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 31 at Harvest Union County Church in Mifflinburg. The church is located at 115 Freedom Road, Mifflinburg.
Crop producers will learn about current agronomic topics and earn certified pesticide applicator, Pennsylvania nutrient management, and CCA credits. Dicamba training will also be offered.
The cost of the day-long conference is $20 if pre-registered by Jan. 24. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/crops-conferences or call 877-345-0691. For more information on course content, contact Anna Busch at 570-556-4756 or akb226@psu.edu.
— THE DAILY ITEM