LEWISBURG — Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson is endorsing Brian Kerstetter as his successor.
Johnson will be retiring from the job he's held for 28 years at the end of the year and is throwing his support behind Kerstetter, his first assistant prosecutor.
Kerstetter is seeking the nomination in the May 16 primary.
"He has my full and unequivocal endorsement," Johnson said.
East Buffalo Township resident and Northumberland County First Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger has also announced she will seek the Union County district attorney position.