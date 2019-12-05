LEWISBURG — Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson said his office will pursue a second trial of a former Mifflinburg man accused of child rape after the first trial ended with a hung jury.
Johnson said all criminal charges against Charles Westfall, 48, of Myerstown, remain on the court docket and that the defendant remains free on $50,000 bail.
Prosecutors hope to select a jury as early as January 21 with the goal of a spring trial. However, Johnson noted continuances could push this timeline back.
A jury of seven women and five men deadlocked Tuesday evening. Their failure to return a verdict prompted President Judge Michael Hudock to declare a mistrial.
There were nine witnesses called to testify by the prosecution, including the child accuser. Johnson said the accuser and her family continues to cooperate.
The defense, led by court-appointed attorney Michael O'Donnell, called two witnesses to testify.
Phillip Sassaman will remain the lead prosecutor in the case, Johnson said, adding that in sex crime cases, continuity and rapport are crucial. Sassaman was assisted by Wayne Samuelson, who will also work the case again, Johnson said. Sassaman and Samuelson are assistant district attorneys.
Mifflinburg police arrested Westfall in December 2018 on 18 criminal counts, including two counts of child rape. Three counts were dismissed during a preliminary hearing in January while the remaining 15 were ordered held for court.
Seven combined counts of reckless endangerment and terroristic threats were severed ahead of trial and remain pending separately in county court.