LEWISBURG — The Union County Democratic Committee announced a series of petition-signing events for candidates seeking to get on the ballot for the primary election April 28.
Registered Democrats in Union County are invited to the following events: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, New Columbia Community Center, 224 Third St., New Columbia; 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Carriage Corner Restaurant, 257 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg; 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Union County Library, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Giant Foods grocery store community room, 224 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO