LEWISBURG — The Union County Industrial Development Authority is dissolved following Tuesday's public meeting of the Union County commissioners.
The county commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to dissolve the authority, which was created in 1969 by the Union County commissioners for the purposes of promoting economic development throughout the county. The authority had five appointed seats.
"The board recommended termination," said Commissioner Chair Jeff Reber, who also served as the authority's vice chair. "There isn't anything that they do that can't be conducted by other organizations."
Reber said no projects are forthcoming that the authority would be needed for. Only 30 percent of the projects handled by the authority were industrial in nature, he said.
Solicitor Jonathan DeWald said the execution of the certificate of termination would be signed by the commissioners and sent to the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Commissioner Preston Boop said the authority was required to perform an audit each year despite the lack of activity. It would cost at least $3,500 per audit.
"Whatever funds were there were being diminished by auditing requirements," said Boop.
The county commissioners also unanimously approved the removal of $87,177 from the 2019 allocation of the state Department of Community and Economic Development's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and $88,776 from the 2020 allocation. The $175,953 will be reassigned to the Kelly Township Zeigler Road Sewer Line Extension Project.
"We are abandoning the 2019 and 2020 projects of the Kelly Apartments Sidewalks project," said Angie Hunselman, of SEDA-Council of Governments. "We were unable to obtain the final easement needed with the Weis store. Therefore, we cannot meet beneficiaries. We are going to abandon that project and move all the funds into the Zeigler Road Sewer Line Extension Project."
The commissioners hired Laura Seward for the newly created deputy elections director position at a salary of $41,027, effective Sept. 11.
An administrative position has been vacant for several months. Instead of filling the position, the commissioners said they opted to instead create the new position and have the new deputy director be trained under Union County Director of Elections Greg Katherman.
The commissioners approved the hiring of Beatric Cartagena for the part-time administrative assistant position at a salary of $15.70 an hour, effective Sept. 5.