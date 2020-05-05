Union County Commissioners eliminated the penalty period for its property tax collection in 2020.
The measure approved at a public virtual meeting Tuesday extends the face value tax period through Dec. 31.
It’s meant to help people struggling financially due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Under normal circumstances, a surcharge is added to county tax bills paid after Aug. 31.
The extension applies only to county taxes. Municipalities must vote individually by May 20 to approve their own extension, the date of which could potentially differ from the county’s.
Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township, for example, each indicated they’d follow the county’s lead. The township is independently considering a tax rebate, as well.
State lawmakers adopted emergency legislation allowing an extension of the face period through Dec. 31. The law also allows for the discount period to be extended through August. The county’s discount period is already ended and for varied reasons including complications with property owners’ mortgage escrows, commissioners chose not to extend the discount.
What the extension doesn’t do is absolve property owners from paying the tax in 2020. Anyone who hasn’t paid as of Jan. 1 will be considered delinquent. It also doesn’t apply to school taxes, though separate similar legislation has been proposed.
Union County is slated to see emergency restrictions on business and social gatherings eased, though not lifted, beginning Friday. County Clerk Sue Greene said conversations continue with department heads this week about safety protocols. Commissioner Chair Preston Boop said department heads are expected to seek input from employees.
Commissioner Jeff Reber said contingencies were made to allow limited public access to the county courthouse and records. Changes at the courthouse would be an expansion rather than a reopening, he said.
Greg Katherman, elections director, said voters could experience long lines on primary election day June 2 at some polling locations, though not all, due to social distancing measures.
Katherman said the 6-foot distancing rule would be enforced inside and outside all 26 polling stations.
The county received 18 packages of sanitizing supplies but would order more, Katherman said. There will be masks and a plastic shield available to workers and the floor would be marked for the 6-feet of distance between persons.
However, he expects more than 3,000 voters to mail-in ballots by the time polls open for in-person voting. That should cut down on voter volume at the polls. He said some local stations with generally low turnout would receive fewer machines. Should turnout at such locations necessitate more machines, they’ll be delivered during the election, he said.
Katherman suggested one poll worker rather than two be required to return to the Union County Government Center with election returns and equipment. He also sought guidance on public and media access on election night but a decision wasn’t made.
“As those results come back to us, we need to stage and try to avoid each other as much as we can,” Katherman said.
A few poll workers indicated they wouldn’t work the June election. He said as it stands, the county has enough workers to carry out the election.
“I don’t think we’re going to see tons of people come vote,” Katherman said.