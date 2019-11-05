Union County EMA coordinator gets state service award

LEWISBURG — A Union County employee earned a state award for her work in emergency management.
Michelle Dietrich, Emergency Management Agency coordinator, received the Harry Robidoux Memorial Award for 2019 from the Keystone Emergency Management Association.
Dietrich was recognized for her work in 2018, the year she coordinated efforts to ensure public safety and break up an ice jam on Penns Creek. There was also a 10-mile shutdown of Route 15 during a winter storm. This year has seen severe winter weather, a tornado and a number of hazardous materials incidents on Interstate 80 and elsewhere.
Dietrich said the late Robidoux, who died in 2006, was a mentor early on in her 30-plus year career in emergency management as was Randy Rockey, a retired emergency management coordinator from Centre County, and others.
“The fact that I got to know this man and to get this award through knowing him, it means a lot,” she said of Robidoux’s mentorship.
“Today’s a proud moment for me to know my peers think I’m going beyond emergency management. That makes me want to continue the effort because I’m doing it for the community and first responders,” Dietrich said.
Commissioners John Showers and Preston Boop referred to Dietrich’s work during the ice jam in February 2018, citing a particularly tense public meeting when Penns Creek flooded — closing roads and a bridge and temporarily trapping an estimated 300 people who live in the Millmont area.
“Michelle Dietrich brought cooperation between two townships, the county, PennDOT and DEP (Department of Environmental Protection),” Showers said.
Matthew Exley, preparedness coordinator, Evangelical Community Hospital, nominated Dietrich for the award. In his letter to the association, he cited Dietrich’s ability to create partnerships among independent first response agencies and her willingness to participate in regional projects and task forces.
“Michelle’s impact has also been felt at our facility. While most coordinators take a back seat to private preparedness, Michelle takes an active role in our hospital preparedness including unique partnerships with equipment that other counties and hospitals do not enjoy,” Exley wrote in his nomination letter.
Every county coordinator of emergency management in the state is eligible for the award, Exley said.
Fred Boylestein, central area director, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, joined Exley and Dietrich in recognizing the latter’s award during Tuesday’s meeting of Union County Commissioners.
Without a good working relationship with county coordinators, Boylestein expressed that PEMA’s oversight during emergencies would be limited. He said he’s known Dietrich about 19 years and said she “has one of the top programs.”
“When we get new coordinators on board, I can honestly say ‘if you have any questions on how it should be done, talk to Michelle,'” Boylestein said.