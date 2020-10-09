LEWISBURG — A Union County farm is one of 25 farms across the state to be the latest accepted into the nation-leading Farmland Preservation Program, according to the Wolf administration.
Pennsylvania safeguarded 2,224 acres across 17 counties, investing $5,655,426 to secure permanent easements for agriculture. The state invested $166,830 plus $159,228.25 from the county to preserve a 124-acre crop farm, the Elvin E. and Molly B. Stoltzfus Farm #2.
Preserved farms are protected from future residential, commercial or industrial development. Since the program began in 1988, federal, state, county, and local governments have purchased permanent easements on 5,781 Pennsylvania farms totaling 589,109 acres.