The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency looks to establish its newly announced Union County Food Hub as a centralized resource for community hunger programs and individuals in the county.
“One of our ultimate goals is that we can establish a successful model in Union County that can be replicated in other counties in our region for widespread food security,” said Emily (Mrusko) Gorski, community impact director.
An estimated 8,000 people living in Snyder and Union counties struggle with hunger, according to Feed America’s study of food insecurity in Pennsylvania. That figure projects to grow by 5 percent due to the pandemic, which would mean about 1 in 10 people living in both counties deal with a lack of food, especially nutritious food.
The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) partnered with The Miller Center in Lewisburg to store, prepare and distribute fresh and nutritious food and meals from the recreation complex’s industrial kitchen and café space. The Lewisburg YMCA, Evangelical and Geisinger hospitals all are involved. CAA plans to have two workers staff the space.
Additionally, the collaborating organizations aim to inspire healthy, affordable nutrition through on-site preparation of freezable meals for distribution, community cooking, and nutrition education opportunities post-pandemic.
Through a related initiative, the Union-Snyder Hunger Coalition, CAA will leverage existing relationships with donors and foster new ones toward stocking the dry, refrigerated and freezer storage. Gorski said an estimated 60 organizations in the two counties are involved in the Hunger Coalition including universities, food pantries and churches.
While the Union County Food Hub is designed primarily to serve Union County, benefits to some programs collaborating with the Hub will spill over into neighboring counties, Gorski said.
Rachel Herman, sustainable food solutions AmeriCorps VISTA member at CAA, explained that individual and corporate donors will be sought to provide perishable and non-perishable food. Herman said the Food Hub will broaden its donor partnerships by seeking farmers and gardeners who can donate excess produce. They’ll also work with the Central PA Food Bank, she said.
“It’s really a catch-all place where we’ll see food coming in and going out,” Herman said.
CAA is in the midst of a three-year partnership with AmeriCorps VISTA to analyze local food insecurity and pursue long-term solutions. Nicole Peterson, food security coordinator, studied existing food programs in Union and Snyder counties last year. She identified multiple impactful programs operating in the region but also barriers preventing these programs from maximizing potential impact.
Food distribution schedules, strict eligibility requirements set by funding sources, limited to no capacity for administrative overhead, inequitable food supply among existing programs and lack of refrigerated storage for produce and other perishables all were found to hinder hunger programs.
A priority goal will be to keep the program as inclusive as possible for people in need. CAA will seek out strategic donations and funding sources that will allow for broad distribution. The Hub’s centralized location, contactless pickup capability, availability of refrigeration and freezer storage, plans for fresh food redistribution and kitchen space will help in overcoming the identified challenges. Existing initiatives like CAA’s Emergency Basic Needs Delivery Program and the CommunityZone’s Getting Ahead in the Valley will be buoyed by the Hub.
“Everyone was working in their own silo. Our mission of the Hub and Coalition is really just to bring everyone together,” Peterson said.
CAA’s seen increased demand at its own food distributions. Peterson said first-time requests are fulfilled no questions asked. Part of the ultimate goal in helping people achieve self-sustainability will be to help requesters access other services through CAA such as housing and career services. Partnering with Evangelical and Geisinger will allow for targeted nutritional education opportunities, as well.
“A lot of people think you don’t have food on the table,” Peterson said of food insecurity. “It’s not just that you don’t have food. It’s that you don’t have proper nutrition.”
Ryan M. McNally of Evangelical Community Hospital, director of the Miller Center Joint Venture, said the pandemic forced the closure of a retail cafe operating inside the recreation complex. When the partnership with CAA on the Food Hub was solidified, it satisfied a goal within the hospital’s triennial Community Health Needs Assessment to address and improve chronic disease and prevention management.
“If everybody has access to nutritious food you can make an impact on that,” McNally said. “We do have plans to tie-in a heavy educational component.”
For more information on the Union County Food Hub, contact Peterson at npeterson@union-snydercaa.org or 570-374-0181.