LEWISBURG — Candidates seeking election to Union County’s Board of Commissioners will be consulted as the current board deals with vacancies in the positions of chief clerk and solicitor.
Commissioners John Mathias and John Showers said a new chief clerk likely will be hired by the current board while a decision on a new solicitor may push into at least January when the board reorganizes after the fall election.
The county board is currently involved in the consolidation of 911 services with neighboring Snyder County while the county’s also named in court matters including property assessment appeals and a lawsuit by two tax collectors seeking higher pay.
Diana Robinson served as chief clerk for the better part of four decades. She was on medical leave beginning in April until the time of her death July 6. Shawn McLaughlin, planning and economic development director, served as the acting clerk in the months since and has said he will not pursue the position permanently.
Showers was on the board when Robinson was hired in 1979.
“She leaves quite a legacy. We’ll work hard to carry on her good works,” Showers said.
Attorney Ryan Tira, Union County’s solicitor, earned a dual party nomination in his bid to become a Lycoming County judge. He won’t have to wait until 2020 to take a seat on the bench. Mathias said Gov. Tom Wolf appointed Tira to fill a judicial vacancy in Lycoming County beginning in September. McLaughlin said he expects Tira to finish out his role as solicitor sometime in August.
“We let them know we’d be reaching out to them should an applicant walk across our threshold,” Showers said of commissioner candidates attending a board work session, with respect to the clerk’s position. “Mr. McLaughlin, despite how well he’s served us, refused to give in and be considered for the position.”
“Chief clerk is an appointed position. We don’t want to run into a position where a new board comes in on the 6th of January and decides to appoint (a different) chief clerk,” Mathias added.
Mathias and Showers are finishing out their time on the county board of commissioners — Showers is retiring while Mathias was bested in the spring Republican primary.
Republicans Preston Boop, an incumbent, and Jeff Reber along with Democrats Stacy Richards and Trey Casimir were the top vote-getters in their respective parties. Three of the four are likely to earn, though not guaranteed, a spot on the board following the fall election.
Showers said it isn’t known when the chief clerk position would be advertised. He added that the current board will wait on a proposal from Tira’s law firm, McNerney, Page, Vanderlin & Hall, Williamsport.
“Ryan was a pretty special attorney for us. He is steeped in municipal law, labor and transactional laws. It’s not an easy find to have someone who’s got that capability in key areas,” Mathias said.