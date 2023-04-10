LEWISBURG — Union County is gearing up to produce a five-year comprehensive plan.
The process is beginning with three public meetings at different venues in the county: April 19, 8-10 a.m. at the Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg; April 20, 6-8 p.m. at the White Deer Township Building, 2191 Creek Road, New Columbia; and April 27, 6-8 p.m. at 300 E. Chestnut St. in Mifflinburg, inside the Mifflinburg Bank and Trust Company.
"The purpose of the meetings is to give residents an opportunity to share their concerns and ideas about how to improve the county and their community," said Union County Planning and Economic Development Director Shawn McLaughlin.
There is also a virtual open house option for those that prefer to weigh in on the future of the county from the comfort of their home. The online version can be accessed at www.unioncountyplan.org and will be available from April 5 through May 31.