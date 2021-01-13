A Union County jury convicted a former Mifflinburg man this week in a child rape case that had ended in a mistrial last year.
Charles Westfall, 49, of Myerstown, was convicted on felony counts of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. The latter three counts are also specific to crimes committed against a juvenile. The victim was 10 years old at the time.
Mifflinburg police arrested Westfall in December 2018. A jury deadlocked on a verdict in December 2019 and the trial ended in a hung jury. Charges were subsequently refiled.
A new jury delivered the verdict Tuesday following a two-day trial in Union County Court. President Judge Michael Hudock presided.
Phillip Sassaman and Wayne Samuelson, assistant district attorneys, prosecuted the case. According to Sassaman and District Attorney Pete Johnson, Westfall faces a maximum of 37 years on all counts.
Sassaman credited the victim, now 12 years old, for testifying at both trials.
“She was very brave for coming into court in front of all those people,” Sassaman said. “She testified twice in front of full juries.”