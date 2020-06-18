LEWISBURG – The Union County Library System — which consists of Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton — will begin the next phase of its reopening on July 1.
Following guidance from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, the Union County Library System will expand its services while ensuring the safety of employees and patrons.
Patrons will have the option of placing online orders for pickup in the library at the circulation desk or they may request materials in-person at the circulation desk. In-person assistance allows a staff member to help patrons select books from the online catalog and then draw the books from the shelves while the patron waits.
Materials checked out before the libraries’ closure on March 16 are asked to be returned by June 30. Any fines that occurred during that period will be waived. The collection of overdue fines will resume after July 1.
For the safety of our staff and patrons, masks are required to enter the building and social distancing practices will be followed. Specific computer stations are marked for use and spaced more than six feet apart. All heavy traffic areas and high-touch surfaces such as computers, door handles, etc. are cleaned frequently. All returned library materials are quarantined for three days before being placed back into the library collection.
— THE DAILY ITEM