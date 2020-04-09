LEWISBURG — Remote tech support and librarian services remain available to patrons of the Union County Library System.
Technology Training Services Coordinator Jeff Seebold is available to answer questions about accessing online library resources like ebooks along with questions about Microsoft Office and basic information technology.
Tech appointments are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays via the Google Meet program. A Google account isn’t required. Email Seebold at tech@publibuc.org.
The "Chat with a Librarian” function is free at all hours through Power Library, Pennsylvania Libraries’ online portal. Find resources for research papers, new authors matched by interests, materials held in the Pennsylvania State Archives digital collection.
Visit www.UnionCountyLibraries.org, scroll to Online Services and click "Chat with a Librarian" to get started. The county library website can also be used to register for a library card.
The Union County Library System is comprised of The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg and The West End Library in Hartleton.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO