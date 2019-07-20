LEWISBURG — Access to local, affordable, easily accessible health care is the focus of a free presentation Tuesday, at the Union County Library, on Reitz Blvd., in Lewisburg.
This event is organized by the PA Health Access Network, supported by a grant from the Pennsylvania Developmental Disabilities Council (PADDC).
The talk would be of particular interest for those who live with a disability and are having trouble: seeing a doctor; in gaining access to other treatment or therapies; with transportation to appointments; getting insurance. For more info contact Casey Pegg at 570-225-9300, casey@pahealthaccess.org.