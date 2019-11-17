A Union County man spray-painted bridge decks and railings, rocks and trees throughout Bald Eagle State Forest on at least three separate occasions, according to arrest papers.
Thomas S. Ward Jr., 44, of Buffalo Township, left behind approximately 30 markings or tree-carvings in memory of a late partner on or about Oct. 18, Oct. 27 and Nov. 5, arrest papers state.
Forest Ranger Matthew Clark posted photos of the markings on the state park’s Facebook page and respondents quickly identified Ward as a suspect, according to arrest papers.
Clark and Forest Ranger Todd Martin visited Ward’s residence on Nov. 10.
“The first thing he said to us, in a joking tone, was ‘I haven’t had a hunting license in years,’” arrest papers state.
Ward initially denied involvement but appeared visibly nervous during the interview, Clark wrote in an affidavit.
“‘OK, I did some of it, the carvings, but not all of it.’ He was informed that charges would be filed,” Clark wrote.
Clark calculated damages at $686.06.
Clark charged Ward with a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief and three summary counts of damaging park property or trees.
A summons was issued for Ward to appear before Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 10.