A 72-year-old New Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after admitting to state police that he had been having inappropriate contact with a child "an unknown number of times," over a 12-year period.
The assaults, by Walter Lee Tyson, of Mountain Road, New Columbia, began when the child was 5, according to a police complaint, and continued until the victim was 18. The assaults covered a time period from 2009 to 2021, police said.
Tyson was charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual assault and indecent assault.
The assaults all occurred at the same Mountain Road address.