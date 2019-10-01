LEWISBURG — A Union County man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to raping a child in Winfield between 2010 and 2012.
David Hollenbach’s victim was 5 to 7 years old at the time while the defendant was 67 to 70 years old, according to arrest papers.
Now 76, Hollenbach, of Kelly Township, accepted a plea deal with Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson that calls for a sentence of 10 to 20 years. As part of the terms, he would also register for life with the Megan’s Law list of convicted sex offenders.
The maximum sentence for the felony count of rape of a child is 40 years, according to Union County President Judge Michael Hudock.
State police arrested Hollenbach on June 25 and at the time, wrote in court documents that he’d confessed to committing crimes against the child at a Winfield home: twice raping the child and on at least 10 other occasions making the child perform a sexual act on him.
State police began investigating the allegations May 22 after receiving a referral through the state’s ChildLine system. The accuser spoke with a forensic interviewer May 30 and identified Hollenbach as her alleged rapist, according to arrest papers.
Trooper Jessica Haschke and Trooper Adam Depauw charged Hollenbach with 24 counts. All but one will be dismissed as part of the plea. The one charge that remains will send him to prison for what could be a lifetime sentence, considering his age.
Hudock ordered a sexual offender assessment to determine if Hollenbach is a violent predator. Such assessments can take about 90 days, after which a sentencing hearing will be scheduled.
Hollenbach remains jailed on $50,000 bail.