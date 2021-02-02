Questions remain unanswered about circulating nominating petitions for the upcoming municipal elections as well as what to do with voters who don’t reply to an official mailing looking to confirm if they’ll vote by mail or in-person this May, according to Greg Katherman, Union County’s director elections and voter registration.
Commissioner Stacy Richards asked about circulating the nominating petitions — a formality necessary to appear on an election ballot. The first day for candidates to seek voter signatures to get on the primary ballot is Feb. 16. Petitions are due March 9. The primary election is May 18.
Richards expressed concern about people going door-to-door during the pandemic.
“I’ve heard nothing to bridge that concern,” Katherman said.
Commissioner Preston Boop pointed out that since this is a municipal election, far fewer signatures are necessary compared to higher offices. Commissioner Jeff Reber said he’d heard some people were planning drive-through petition signings.
Katherman again advocated for more time to open and sort mail-in ballots. Last year, mail-in voting expanded to any Pennsylvanian interested in voting by mail. Election officials were prevented from pre-canvassing any of the ballots — thousands in Union County’s case, many more for larger counties — prior to election day.
Letters will be mailed to all Union County voters who cast mail-in ballots last fall. They’re part of a “permanent list,” Katherman said. The letters ask the voters how they intend to cast a ballot in May, letting the county prepare vote-by-mail ballots to be sent out later this year. Should they wish to cancel, the letter instructs them how to do so and vote in-person.
“What if they get the letter and don’t act?” Reber asked.
“That’s the super-duper question and that question has been asked,” Katherman said, referring to questions posed to the Pennsylvania Department of State, which oversees elections.
In lieu of an answer, Katherman said his office will keep the voter on the mail-in list should they not respond.
Katherman said he didn’t expect the upcoming election to elicit as much litigation as had occurred ahead of last year’s presidential election.
Katherman said he wasn’t certain when mail-in ballots would be delivered to voters.