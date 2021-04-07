The Valley's young nature lovers have an opportunity to expand their knowledge in a new Nature's Explorers that begins this weekend in Union County.
Nature's Explorers is a collaborative effort between the Union County Historical Society, Merrill W. Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy, Bucknell University and the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. The series is scheduled to be held on Saturday afternoons starting Saturday.
Most activities will be outside along the Dale’s Ridge Trail near the Dale/Engle/Walker House. Participants are required to wear a mask and adhere to COVID-19 safety procedures.
Bucknell University professors will give children and their families a chance to ask questions, test equipment, make art, and be together in safe ways outdoors as each session introduces a new way of seeing and being in the natural world- from art and poetry to birds and bugs.
“This is such a wonderful opportunity to be outside and see nature in springtime, and to see what might be a familiar place – Dale’s Ridge – through a kaleidoscope of human and natural history,” Claire Campbell, program organizer and Bucknell professor. “It’s an invitation to explore different curiosities and interests, even as we realize that we need all of these perspectives to really understand our place in the natural world.”
The program will include sessions on creative writing (Saturday), biology and farming (April 24), bird (May 8), insects (May 15), art (May 22), plants (June 5) and an "intro to water" (June 19).
“The Merrill Linn Conservancy is excited to join the Lewisburg Children’s Museum and other community organizations in connecting youth with nature and teaching them about conservation issues critical to the health of our environment,” said Jeff Trop, president of the Merrill Linn Conservancy. “Children remind us that being curious and adventuresome in nature is both healthy and gratifying.”
To register or learn more information, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.