LEWISBURG — Union County officially paid off its remaining debt on the property encompassing Great Stream Commons on Tuesday.
County commissioners approved payments to Key Government Finance Inc. totaling $8,530,845.38.
According to Commissioner Chairman Jeff Reber, only $5.19 million was for the debt at Great Stream and the remaining was to pay off capital projects funded by the county.
Reber said he has been waiting for this moment for a while.
“Twenty four years this has been on the backs of taxpayers. I’m very proud to eliminate this debt. This is a good thing all-around,” said Reber.
Reber said previous boards of commissioners have been working to eliminate the debt for many years.
Commissioner Preston Boop explained the history and reasons surrounding the county’s previous decision to purchase the property in order to avoid construction of a garbage incinerator. He said refinancing has been done over the years to save taxpayer dollars.
“Last year we paid down some of the debt. With this we will be able to eliminate the debt tax. We are excited,” said Boop.
Commissioners previously mentioned taxpayers will notice removal of the debt tax come the 2023 tax cycle.
“This is a good day. This is really a community working together,” said Commissioner Stacy Richards.
Richards said this is an example of good government at work and of good things happening when people work together.
“It didn’t start with us commissioners. It was many people working together over many years,” Richards said.
In other business, commissioners approved an agreement for on-site physician services with Evangelical Medical Services Organization (EMSO) at the Union County jail in the amount of $2,000 monthly.
Boop said Union County has the smallest county jail in Pennsylvania. He said in the past the county has employed part-time nurses.
“It does not make economic sense for the county to employ a full-time nurse,” Boop said.
Commissioners also approved Union County’s Debris Management Plan.
Reber explained it would require the county to remove storm debris to a final location and not place in temporary locations.
A resolution addressing fair housing in Union County was also approved.
According to County Clerk Susan Greene, the document is required and signed every year and filed through the Union County Housing Authority.
Greene said it guarantees non-discrimination in housing.
“It ensures equal opportunity in housing,” Greene said.