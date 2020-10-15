LEWISBURG — PennDOT's Union County Maintenance Organization was recognized by the Wolf Administration for reaching 3,000 days (8 years, 2 months) without a disabling employee injury.
A disabling injury is any injury that results in an employee missing one or more days of work.
The organization reached this safety milestone on Oct. 4. The county maintenance organization is a part of PennDOT District 3, which includes Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO