LEWISBURG — Union County has received $773,000 in opioid settlement dollars, said Union County Commissioner Jeff Reber at Tuesday's meeting. The funds are ultimately derived from a National Opioid Settlement with pharmaceuticals, manufacturers and others.
"Now, the question is, how can we utilize it in ways that have the greatest effect in Union County," said Commissioner Preston Boop. "As commissioners we have discussed the many possibilities and narrowed it down to maybe 15-20 acceptable programs."
No final decision has yet been made.
Boop then talked a bit about drug treatment court participants who go through a strict program and then eventually graduate.
"At the point of graduation there appears to be little or no follow up. So, not only is there an issue with the person that is addicted, but it covers the entire family, spouses, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters. We are trying to figure out a way that we can support families with this money. Some kind of a counseling or group meetings, mentors and the like," Boop said. "We don't have the details on this. We're still in discussion."
There are hundreds of programs that individuals can go to for treatment but until you have someone really committed to stay on the road to recovery there is no guarantee how long they will last, Boop said.
"At this point, we are being told there is nothing out there to support family once they graduate from treatment court," Boop said.
Commissioners approved a replacement vehicle purchase for the Union County sheriff at a cost of $62,384. The replaced vehicle had been in an accident.
Commissioners approved a low bid of $194,965 by Hepco Construction Inc. for a Mifflinburg government building window replacement project using federal ARC money.
Also at the meeting Reber said that 139,423 pounds of waste was turned in during the recent household hazard waste event from 1,145 cars.
During the Election Board meeting, Union County Elections Director Greg Katherman said there had been 1,500 requests for mail-in ballots for the May Primary.