HERSHEY — Union County was named the winner of the 2021 Road and Bridge Safety Improvement Award program for its work on the county bridge 12 and 19 bundle project.
The award was presented by PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Highway Information Association (PHIA) to Union County Commissioner Jeff Reber at the 2021 CCAP Fall Conference in November. The award recognizes the best road safety or bridge improvement projects undertaken across the state. All entries are graded in four categories: Safety, Resource Innovation, Benefits of Improvements and Cooperation.
“Over the last five years we have been aggressively replacing county-owned bridges in poor condition and this bundle project is part of that initiative. We have more work underway, but we are extremely honored to receive this award and are thankful for our partners at Larson Design Group and PennDOT District 3-0”, said Union County Commissioner Chairman Preston Boop.
County Bridge 12, which carries Long Road (T-321) over Sweitzers Run in Limestone Township, was previously built in 1920 and reconditioned in 1954. The replacement structure is a 25-foot by 7-foot precast reinforced concrete box culvert with precast end sections. The roadway over the structure is 22 feet wide. The new structure eliminated the existing load posting and a current standard approach guide rail was installed when previously, there was no guide rail present. Modern farm equipment can now travel across this structure.
County Bridge 19, which carries Walbash Road (T-383) over Rapid Run in West Buffalo Township was previously built in 1935 and reconstructed in 1958. The project consisted of a superstructure replacement that included a pre-stressed spread box beam bridge with a reinforced concrete deck.