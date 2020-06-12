The vice-chairman of the Union County Republican Committee apologized Friday for posting an image equating a Democrat councilman from Lewisburg to a Nazi.
Billy Allred, also the vice chair of the Union Township Board of Supervisors, deleted the image from a Facebook group and apologized to David Heayn.
The image was a photo of Heayn, his right hand raised during a swearing-in ceremony for public office. Allred added the phrase “Heil, mein fuhrer.”
“This picture was posted in a Facebook message thread with over 200 comments most of which were between David and me. There was joking banter going in both directions. The meme was a reply to him and was intended to playfully characterize him as treating me like a dictator. It was not intended to be offensive nor to portray him as a Nazi,” Allred said in a written statement to The Daily Item.
“Moments later when he stated that it was offensive, I realized it was misunderstood, removed it, and I apologized. When it was distributed to other Democrats last evening, I posted an apology on that forum. David and I have a long history of both public and private interactions as elected leaders and I consider him a respected friend,” Allred said.
The meme Allred made was "deeply offensive to me and to many others," Heayn said in his own written statement. Bringing Hitler and Nazis into discussions of local politics leads to "division and acrimony,” Heayn said.
“Using a picture of me swearing an oath of elected office to make a joke is troubling because it goes against the grain of our democratic traditions and makes light of the violence and tyranny imposed by Nazi Germany,” Heayn said.
“Photos, such as this one, depicting anyone, let alone an elected official, as a Nazi are a symptom of a disease, an often unseen cancer, in our society. It was an unacceptable act and a mistake. It was not a funny joke. It has fortunately been deleted but the damage has been done. While I appreciate that Mr. Allred has apologized to me in private, and expressed his original intentions, his recent public statements have not taken quite the same responsibility,” Heayn said.
“While I appreciate his effort to make amends as a person, his creation and dissemination of it cannot be divorced from its meaning and context. I did not misunderstand the photo but I believe Mr. Allred may have been unaware of the perception and trauma of others and how such images are more than a joke. I strongly believe we should always be civil in our discourse, even when we disagree. I believe that Mr. Allred is just as committed as I am to improving the lives of our constituents, and I hope that he will join me in demonstrating respectful discourse in our discussions going forward. Mr. Allred has acknowledged it was an error of judgment. There is nothing more to say other than that we all must seek to understand and empathize with one another, to move forward as one community, and acknowledge when mistakes are made,” Heayn said.
Rick Thomas, chair of the Union County Democratic Committee, said it was absolutely inappropriate. He said there's too much mean-spirited chatter between members of both parties.
"That's good. We should do that," Thomas said of Allred's apology. "The bigger picture is we need to knock that kind of stuff off. He put enough thought into it to make the meme. There was enough time to think about it and we need to stop and think about it before we post it."
Carolyn Conner, chair of the Union County Republican Committee, said the photo posted by Allred was “regrettable.” Asked if it could jeopardize his role with the committee, she simply said he holds an elected position within the committee.
“We all make mistakes. It’s certainly not something I’d recommend someone to do in this hyper-sensitive environment we’re in," Conner said.