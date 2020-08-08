Union County Commissioners authorized the Adult Probation Department to turn a government-owned house used for storage into a home for low-level offenders in need of a place to live in order to be released from jail.
Scott Kerstetter, chief adult probation officer, said the transitional living space can save tax money while helping local residents build momentum to obtain their own place. Too often offenders sit in jail at a cost to taxpayers while applications are pending for subsidized housing and re-entry programs, he said.
“I recently had a case where a woman sat eight months past her minimum because she had nowhere to go,” Kerstetter explained, adding housing applications were pending for the woman during that time. “You’re talking over $10,000 spent to house somebody out that could have been used otherwise.”
“Had we been able to get her in a place she could have started programming sooner and got to work and done a variety of other things,” he said.
Exact details for use of the home haven’t been finalized. Kerstetter envisions the two-bedroom ranch to be occupied only by two non-violent offenders for a limited duration, perhaps six months, with limited visitation privileges and individual-specific requirements such as workforce development. Tenants will be responsible for general cleaning and the property and its occupants will be monitored, he said.
Community service workers already made some upgrades to the property. The hardwood flooring has been refinished and kitchen cabinets were built. Some work is needed before the place is occupied, including finishing a nearly remodeled bathroom.
Union County can't accommodate female inmates at its small jail inside the courthouse. The county pays for its female offenders to be housed in other counties' jails. This can prevent them from securing work release or release for certain programming, Kerstetter said. He anticipates the home to often have female tenants.
Commissioner Stacy Richards credited Kerstetter with rethinking a new purpose for the vacant property.
“Particularly since we’re going to focus on providing space for women, I think that that’s something that’s very needed,” Richards said.
Union County acquired the home on 15th Street in a tax sale for about $50,000 five years ago, Commissioner Chair Preston Boop said. The property abuts county-owned land where the government center is.
The county considered retrofitting the home for office use but estimated costs to make it handicapped compliant didn’t make it feasible. Boop said since it’s now meant to be used as housing and isn’t publicly accessible, those same upgrades aren’t required.
The home had been used to store donated furniture for the Union County Housing Authority’s Justice Bridge program, a separate re-entry program for men and women recently released from jail. Some of those goods will remain to furnish the place. Remaining upgrades to the home will be paid with funds generated by the probation department, Boop said.
“We’re not talking about any new money from the county, we’re just better utilizing money that we already have,” Boop said.
Commissioner Jeff Reber said he has “zero concerns” about security at the home, saying he believes the probation department will keep a close watch on the property and its tenants.
“They will put people in here that will treat this as their own home. It is short-term. If they find someone violating those rules I have no doubt they’ll make the corrections necessary,” Reber said. “We can always find storage space if needed, but this is a real need we’re going to fill within the county. This is probably the best use I can think of.”